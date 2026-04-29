Thx! announces strategic transition into Seeding Futures

Thx!, the purpose-driven program connecting consumers with farmworkers through impactful storytelling and dream fulfillment, announced a major milestone in its evolution: the program will begin operating under the umbrella of Seeding Futures Inc., its U.S.-based nonprofit organization 501 ( C ) (3)

This strategic transition marks a significant step forward in Thx!'s mission to prove that doing good is good business—while unlocking new opportunities for brands, retailers, and consumers to create meaningful impact.

By operating within the structure of a nonprofit, Thx! will deepen its commitment to social impact, with a stronger focus on education-driven dreams for farmworkers and their families. At the same time, partners across the value chain will benefit from a more efficient and purpose-aligned model.

"This is a natural evolution of what Thx! has always stood for," said Martin Casanova, Founder of Thx! and Seeding Futures. "We are strengthening our foundation to create more impact, more transparency, and more value for everyone involved—from farmworkers to consumers, and from brands to retailers."

© Thx!

A stronger value proposition for partners

With this transition, Thx! partners—including growers, brands, and retailers—will now engage with a program operating under a U.S. nonprofit structure. This provides several key advantages:

Enhanced credibility and transparency through nonprofit governance.

Greater impact focus, particularly in education and long-term empowerment.

Potential tax efficiency, as a significant portion of the program cost may qualify as a tax deductible contribution in the United States.

Stronger emotional connection with consumers, reinforcing brand value and differentiation.

The integration with Seeding Futures ensures that every action taken within the Thx! ecosystem continues to be verified, measurable, and purpose-driven.

Leadership expansion to support growth

As part of this new chapter, Thx! and Seeding Futures are proud to announce that Matías Notti has joined the Board of Directors of Seeding Futures.

Matías brings extensive experience in agriculture, international business, and operations across multiple markets. His addition to the board reinforces the organization's commitment to scaling impact while maintaining operational excellence.

"Matias has been with us since the very beginning. He was the one who envisioned Thx! as a co-branding program. His contribution has been incredible, and I'm truly excited to see him take on this important role," added Casanova. "His perspective and experience will be instrumental as we expand globally."

© Thx!

A bigger vision for the future

With this transition, Thx! and Seeding Futures are setting the foundation for accelerated growth and deeper impact across the Americas and beyond.

As Thx! enters this new phase, its mission remains clear: to create a world where every purchase has meaning—and where helping others achieve their dreams becomes part of everyday life.

For more information:

Martin Casanova

Thx!

Tel: +1 (786) 258-7522

[email protected]

https://www.thxdreams.com/