Expanding retail partnerships as 2026 peach season gets underway

As the 2026 peach season gets underway, East-Coast based Titan Farms is well-positioned with strong volume availability and is actively engaging with retail partners to support summer programs and meet growing demand for consistent, high-quality supply.

Titan Farms is working closely with retailers to address evolving program needs and ensure supply needs are covered during peak demand. As harvest begins and planning windows narrow, the company is seeing increased urgency from retailers to secure partners that can offer visibility, flexibility, and execution throughout the season, as many continue to evaluate sourcing options for the weeks ahead. Titan Farms has strong volume availability to help drive summer programs as demand builds.

© Titan Farms

"Retailers are looking to align with partners who can support their programs and help ensure they have the coverage they need as the season unfolds," said Ross Williams, President of Titan Farms. "We take pride in working closely with our customers, and our experienced sales team is ready to step in and support."

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Titan Farms collaborates directly with retailers to structure programs based on individual needs, timing, and promotional strategies, ensuring alignment from the start.

Titan Farms prioritizes disciplined planning and measured program commitments, allowing the company to maintain consistency and execution across its retail partnerships.

"Our focus is on building strong partnerships and supporting them well," said Chalmers Carr, CEO of Titan Farms. "We've built our operation to align volume with customer needs and deliver consistent execution throughout the season, backed by a team committed to a high level of service."

© Titan Farms

L-R: Ross Williams, Chalmers Carr.

With early-season harvest activity underway, Titan Farms continues to work closely with partners as they evaluate sourcing options for the weeks ahead.

For more information:

Titan Farms

Tel: +1 (803) 685-5381

[email protected]

www.titanfarms.com