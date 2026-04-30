Driscoll’s appoints COO and expands global strategy role

Driscoll's announced two leadership appointments to support CEO Soren Bjorn's long-term strategy to scale the company's business model globally, applying the same approach used in the United States to other markets.

Wyard Stomp has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role, while continuing to lead the Europe, Middle East, and Africa business. As COO, Stomp will work with the Executive Leadership Team to implement strategy, lead cross-functional initiatives, and support execution aligned with the company's global plans.

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Wyard Stomp

Stomp joined the company in 2012 and has held senior roles in Europe and the United States, including Chief Commercial Officer of the Americas. He has experience working across more than 20 countries in EMEA.

Shaily Sanghvi, currently Chief Financial Officer of the Americas, will expand her role to include global responsibility for strategy. In this position, she will oversee financial, M&A, and strategic planning. Sanghvi has experience in corporate strategy, M&A, and finance from roles at PepsiCo and Del Monte.

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Shaily Sanghvi

"Driscoll's has spent more than a century focused on one thing, growing the finest, most flavorful fresh berries and delighting the consumers who love them," said Bjorn. "Becoming the #2 retail food and beverage brand in the United States proves that a brand built on flavor and quality can outperform even the most iconic names in food. But this is just the beginning of what's possible globally. People are our greatest strength, and Wyard and Shaily give us the operational and strategic foundation to scale our model with discipline and intention over the next decade and beyond."

The company has focused on fresh berries, with investments in product development and an independent grower network to support supply across different periods of the year.

The fresh berry category continues to expand globally, with demand linked to consumption patterns. The company operates with a focus on supply continuity and production systems, alongside investments in operational processes.

For more information:

Driscoll's

Tel: +1 1 800 871 3333

Email: [email protected]

www.driscolls.com