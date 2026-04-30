Duda Farm Fresh Foods announces new national account manager

Duda Farm Fresh Foods is pleased to announce that Amanda Brown-Estelle has joined the company as National Account Manager. In this key leadership role, Brown-Estelle will support Duda's national retail accounts and help drive continued growth through strong customer partnerships.

Brown-Estelle joins Duda with a powerhouse background in retail and supply chain. She most recently spent nine years with IFCO in Business Development, where she worked across multiple levels of the retail sector to drive new business growth, strengthen existing partnerships, and identify new channel opportunities.

Her experience is further anchored by more than 20 years at Walmart, where she held several high-impact roles, including Director of PMO for Small Formats and Senior Buyer for Produce, Floral, and Bakery. This extensive retail expertise gives her a unique perspective that will help Duda better serve its customers and align closely with evolving market needs.

© Duda Farm Fresh

Amanda Brown-Estelle

"Amanda brings an exceptional combination of retail insight, strategic thinking, and relationship-building expertise to our team," said Alan Ediger, Vice President of Sales at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. "Her deep understanding of the customer, paired with her passion for the produce industry, will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our partnerships and deliver value to our retail customers."

"I'm incredibly excited to join Duda Farm Fresh Foods and be part of a team so deeply committed to quality and innovation," said Amanda Brown-Estelle. "Having spent much of my career on the retail side, I look forward to supporting our partners from the grower side of the desk and working together to bring fresh, high-quality produce to consumers."

For more information:

Duda Farm Fresh

[email protected]

https://trade.dudafresh.com/







