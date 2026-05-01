FDP Group appoints Adri De Wet as CEO

FDP Group has appointed Adri De Wet as Chief Executive Officer.

Adri has held a leadership role within the organization and has been involved in strategic planning and operational development. Her work has included strengthening relationships with customers and suppliers, as well as supporting company growth initiatives, including acquisitions.

© Fresh Direct

As the company continues to expand operations and integrate acquired businesses, her appointment is expected to support ongoing organizational development and execution of business objectives.

The appointment comes as FDP Group continues to expand its operations across North America and invest in its business structure and processes.

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