ONE reports US$16.6 billion revenue and US$338 million profit

Revenue for 4Q FY2025 was US$4,042 million, bringing the total revenue for FY2025 to US$16,620 million, and a full-year net profit of US$338 million.

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of Ocean Network Express, says, "Despite heightened volatility in the fourth quarter of FY2025, our disciplined cost control and operational efficiency enabled us to deliver a profitable full-year result.

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We continue to navigate a complex and volatile global environment as we enter the new fiscal year, and the safety of our people as well as the security of our operations and customers' cargo remain our top priorities. Supported by our new leadership structure and enhanced services in FY2026, we will sustain a reliable network and leverage a lean and agile operating model to deliver better service to our customers."

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For more information:

Ocean Network Express

Email: [email protected]

www.eua.one-line.com