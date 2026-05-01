Melon merger secures 52-week supply

For the past four years, Classic Fruit and Westside Produce (TRI label) have worked together as a melon alliance, combining their offshore and domestic operations, alongside their sales teams, to be a year-round supplier. The two have now reached an agreement to officially merge together and unite the two melon companies under Classic Fruit, securing their 52-week year promise.

Westside Produce and the TRI label, with its origins going back to the 1950s, have been a prominent leader in the domestic melon world as a leading grower, packer, shipper of cantaloupe and honeydew in CA and AZ. Classic Fruit, who is celebrating their 20th anniversary, is one of the largest offshore melon shippers out of Guatemala and has since expanded its footprint to include domestic partnerships starting in 2017. This merger brings together decades of expertise in farming operations, customer partnerships, food safety programs, commitment to quality and sustainability, and so much more.

"For the past four years, we've worked with Classic Fruit to bring these two successful companies together under one roof," states Steve Patricio, CEO of Westside Produce. "The Westside Produce family of employees and growers is incredibly optimistic about the future of the melon category as our merger with Classic Fruit will allow us to continue to evolve. By bringing together two organizations with shared values and a commitment to quality, we are strengthening our ability to deliver consistent supply, drive innovation, and create long-term value for our customers and partners."

© Classic Fruit Company

"We have worked together for many years and as an alliance, have been able to produce and ship consistent, high-quality melons both seasonally, and year-round," adds Paul Raggio, President of Classic Fruit. "With our history together and especially during our time as an alliance, we have gained much respect for the Patricio's, Westside Produce employees, and their growers - many of whom have been with the Patricio's and Westside Produce for 30+ years. We couldn't be more aligned in merging the TRI/Patricio melon legacy into Classic Fruit. We have a shared vision, so it makes this announcement an incredible opportunity for the commodity."

The two companies fully express how important this announcement is for the industry. "The principles and ownership group at Classic Fruit are first class," comments Garrett Patricio, President of Westside Produce. "It is why our alliance has been so successful and makes this decision a no-brainer. In short, this move isn't just symbolic, it turns a cooperative relationship into a fully integrated business, which usually means faster decisions, lower costs, and a stronger competitive edge. This union is important to our customers, growers, and employees as it creates year-round opportunities and continuity in the supply chain. We are extremely excited to showcase our abilities and introduce new offerings together under a wonderful company such as Classic Fruit."

This melon merger marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations as they combine their strengths, expertise, and shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to their customers and partners. "While today's announcement is an important milestone, it is only the beginning," adds Raggio. "Over the next few weeks, we look forward to sharing additional updates as integration plans progress and new opportunities emerge. Together, we are building a stronger future, and we are excited to bring everyone along for the journey."

For more information:

Tara Monreal

Classic Fruit / Westside Produce

Florida: (954) 426-0775

Fresno: (559) 271-9200

Firebaugh: (559) 659-3904

www.themelonalliance.com