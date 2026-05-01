Pure Flavor’s Tiffany Sabelli named 2026 Outstanding Woman in Produce

Pure Flavor® is proud to announce that Tiffany Sabelli, Vice President of Sales, has been recognized as one of the 2026 Outstanding Women in Produce by the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) and Grocery Business Magazine.

This national recognition highlights women who are making a meaningful and lasting impact across the fresh produce industry through leadership, innovation, and a strong commitment to advancing the category.

Tiffany plays a central role in Pure Flavor's commercial organization, helping guide sales strategy and strengthening customer partnerships across North America. Over the course of her career, she has been instrumental in building trusted, long-term relationships with retail and distribution partners while supporting consistent growth across key markets.

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Known for her steady leadership style, clear communication, and collaborative approach, Tiffany has helped align cross-functional teams and bring consistency to execution across a complex and fast-moving category. Her work continues to support Pure Flavor's focus on delivering reliable programs and strengthening category performance for retail partners.

"Tiffany brings a level of commitment and leadership that elevates everyone around her," said Jamie Moracci, CEO, Pure Flavor. "She approaches every challenge with clarity and accountability, and she has a way of bringing people together to deliver strong results. This recognition reflects the impact she has made not only within our organization, but across the industry as a whole."

Pure Flavor congratulates Tiffany Sabelli on this well-earned achievement and celebrates her continued impact within the organization and throughout the produce industry.

Contact:

Julia Weber

Pure Flavor

Tel: 519-326-8444

[email protected]

www.pure-flavor.com