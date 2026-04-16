New fruit and vegetable dicer to debut at international trade shows

Urschel is set to unveil the Little Gem Aspire Dicer, a new cutting concept in fruit and vegetable processing, at upcoming trade shows, including: Interpack Processing & Packaging in Düsseldorf, Germany, from May 7-13; The National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A., from May 16-19; FOOMA in Tokyo, Japan, from June 2–5; and ProPak Asia in Bangkok, Thailand, from June 10-13.

Developed by the Urschel Innovation & Development (I&D) team, the Little Gem employs patented Urschel technology to create precision cutting methods, engineered through R&D (research and development). Urschel I&D, alongside Urschel engineering and manufacturing teams, has worked with customers worldwide to develop the Little Gem.

© Urschel

The machine offers a small footprint for limited production space. The Little Gem is ready to run and produce cuts including slices from 2 mm to 10 mm, strips, and dices up to 20 mm.

The new dicer is named after the original Little Gem. The original Urschel machine was a patented invention of Founder William E. Urschel in the early 1900s, designed to remove stems and blossoms from gooseberries, a fruit during that time. One Little Gem could perform the work of multiple workers in a day and contributed to changes in canning production. The original Little Gem was one of the company's early products. It contributed to further developments that led Urschel to expand its role in food cutting technology. The new Little Gem Aspire uses updated methods for current food processing applications.

Urschel will release more information about the Little Gem on its website as the shows approach. Demonstrations are scheduled to take place at the upcoming shows to allow customers to view the machine and learn more about the cutting concept.

For more information:

Debra Novello

Urschel

Tel: +1 219 464 4811

Email: [email protected]

www.urschel.com