Global demand supports shipments of aril extraction and potato sorting systems

Juran Technologies, with over 60 years of experience in developing and manufacturing solutions for the food processing and agricultural industries, continues to maintain full operational continuity while delivering reliable solutions to its global customer base even during challenging periods. As Avner Galili ( VP of Marketing and Sales) notes, the company's strength lies in its ability to remain close to customer needs while consistently delivering high-performance solutions worldwide.

"Our activity is grounded in a deep understanding of market needs, gained through ongoing engagement with customers in target markets and participation in international exhibitions. This continuous dialogue enables the development of tailored solutions across multiple sectors, including fresh pomegranate aril processing and potato sorting and processing industries."

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"Alongside our R&D and marketing efforts, Juran places strong emphasis on production, assembly, packaging, and logistics critical components of the supply chain. Each project follows a structured process, beginning with a precise customer needs assessment, followed by design and development, manufacturing, assembly, and concluding with customized packaging, container loading, and shipment to the end customer."

"Recently, we completed the shipment of six containers to international clients in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and additional markets. This milestone highlights Juran's ability to sustain high-level operational performance and deliver large-scale solutions across diverse regions."

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Among the systems delivered:

Arilsystem Pomegranate Aril Extraction Systems – Modular systems designed for varying capacities (14, 28, and 56), tailored to specific customer requirements. The growing demand for fresh, chilled pomegranate arils continues to drive the need for efficient solutions that reduce labor dependency, uphold high hygiene standards, and optimize operational costs.

Spudroll Separation Rollers – A key component in potato sorting lines, designed to separate soil clods and stones from produce. This solution helps minimize technical failures, reduce downtime, and ensure a continuous and efficient workflow.

Supporting Equipment for the Food Industry – Complementary systems, including solutions for juice production, concentrate processing, and beverage can filling, supporting advanced food processing operations.

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"An additional area of expertise at Juran Technologies is the development and manufacturing of industrial systems, including electrostatic and wet painting lines, coating lines, chemical and thermo-chemical treatment systems, thermo-diffusion galvanizing, and process control and automation systems," Galili concludes.

For more info:

Avner Galili

Juran Technologies

[email protected]

Tel: +972 52 630 6880