Manufacturer expands automation range with three new machines

Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions has expanded its portfolio with three new machines: V-Weigh, V-Load, and V-Pack. Together with the company's palletizing systems, they form an end-of-line automation solution for the agricultural sector.

© Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions

According to account manager Johan van der Reest, the expansion reflects changing customer requirements. "We're seeing a growing need for complete end-of-line solutions," he said. "Customers no longer want separate machines from different suppliers. They're looking for one integrated line where weighing, bagging, and palletizing are fully aligned."

© Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions

With the addition of the V-Weigh, V-Load, and V-Pack, the company can deliver a coordinated line where machines operate together through a single HMI interface. "That level of integration makes a difference in ease of use and efficiency," Van der Reest said.

© Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions

The machines are designed for agricultural producers and packers handling bulk products such as potatoes, onions, and carrots. The sector is facing labor shortages and rising operational costs, which are increasing the use of automation. "Automation is becoming less of a luxury and more of a necessity," he said.

© Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions

The V-Load automatic bag placer is designed to reduce manual labor by removing the need for operators to place bags. It is aligned with the Verbruggen VPM-5 palletizer, with matching capacity to maintain line flow. According to Van der Reest, the system becomes more viable at higher volumes, particularly from around 400 bags per hour.

© Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions

The V-Weigh automatic weigher is developed for agricultural packaging operations, with a focus on accuracy and operational simplicity. "The V-Weigh is manufactured in the Netherlands and combines reliability with simplicity," Van der Reest said. He noted that a dual feed hopper configuration can improve accuracy and throughput when integrated into a full line.

© Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions

The V-Pack semi-automatic bag sewing system is intended for producers packaging more than 1,500 tons per year. It allows operations to increase efficiency while maintaining a semi-automated process. "Customers appreciate that they can start with the V-Pack and later expand the line with the V-Load," Van der Reest said.

© Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions

When combined, the V-Weigh, V-Load, V-Pack, and a palletizer form a single bagging and palletizing line. "Customers have one partner for service, maintenance, and support," Van der Reest said.

For more information:

Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions

Tel: +31 527 620 232

Email: [email protected]

www.verbruggen-palletizing.com