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Boost your fruit processing capacity immediately

Complete sorting, weighing, and packaging line for frozen fruit

Industrial Auctions organizes online auctions featuring a wide range of machinery for the fresh produce industry. A complete sorting, weighing, and packaging line for (frozen) fruit from Zentis is currently on offer. The machines are located in Aken (DE), where dismantling and transport can be arranged efficiently and professionally upon request. Would you prefer to view the machines in person first? Then sign up quickly for the viewing day, which takes place by appointment only. Do not wait too long, the auction closes on April 2!

© Industrial Auctions

Click here to view the online auction

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