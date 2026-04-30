South Korea develops AI robot gripper for agri-food handling

Uon Robotics, the robotics subsidiary of SisonAI, announced on April 30 that it has completed development of a multipurpose three-finger robot gripper based on unstructured object recognition and physical AI technology, and has prepared for commercialization.

The system combines vision AI technology from SisonAI with Uon Robotics' precision control technology. It is designed to grip a range of objects, from fragile items such as potato chips, strawberries, and paper cups to items weighing more than 3kg.

The technology operates by analyzing the type, shape, and characteristics of a target in real time using AI-based object recognition and adjusting gripping force through torque control. The control system is paired with deceleration technology to support handling of heavy and deformable items such as 2-liter water bottles without damage.

© Uon Robotics

Park Youngryong, CEO of Uon Robotics, stated, "This product is a multipurpose gripper capable of handling a wide range of objects with varying hardness and weight. It can be applied in multiple industries, including agri-food logistics, defense, healthcare, and precision manufacturing." He added, "We have completed development to the point where it is ready for real-world deployment, beyond just the research stage, and we plan to accelerate commercialization."

A U.S. university research team recently presented a two-finger robotic hand capable of handling fragile objects. Uon Robotics has adopted a three-finger structure, which supports stability and handling of unstructured objects across applications.

According to DataIntelo, the robot gripper market was valued at US$3.8 billion last year and is projected to reach US$9.1 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.2%. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 41.2% of the market share.

The market is shifting from fixed grippers to adaptive, sensor-integrated, and AI-based systems designed to handle objects with varying shapes and characteristics.

Uon Robotics stated that it will focus on integrating vision AI to support automated calculation of gripping force and contact points in different operating environments.

Source: Asia Business Daily