The blueberry sector is gaining more and more interest in blueberry sorting machines recently, says Agnieszka Maziejuk, sales specialist of Polish fruit sorting machine manufacturer Green Sort: "The blueberry market is growing very fast, and this is pushing companies to invest in modern sorting technologies. We decided long ago to focus on providing solutions for the blueberry industry. The growing interest in blueberry sorting machines is not random; it reflects global trends. Blueberries are becoming one of the most important fruits in international trade."

Maziejuk feels this increase in interest is no surprise given the popularity of blueberries themselves. "Demand for blueberries is rising quickly. In the last five years, consumption has doubled to about two million tons per year. Experts believe it could double again in the next five to seven years. This growth is mainly driven by health trends and the popularity of superfoods."

© Green Sort

Overall, blueberry cultivation is gaining ground, as new plantations pop up, but existing farms are also growing, Maziejuk explains: "Because of this demand, new blueberry farms are being set up around the world, including in Europe, in Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania, for example. The market is still developing and offers good opportunities for growers. As farms grow, there is a bigger need for modern, precise, and compact sorting systems like the ones we offer. These systems can be expanded over time, so they grow together with the farm. Different parts of the system can also work independently, which is a big advantage."

"We now offer complete blueberry sorting lines, including for weighing and packaging. Our machines are simple, practical, and already used by customers across Europe," Maziejuk continues. "Our offer includes cleaning tables, mechanical graders, and very precise optical sorters in different sizes. A new product we're introducing soon is a vacuum sealing machine for closing boxes tightly."

Many customers start with basic systems and later add more features like packaging, Maziejuk states: "Green Sort weighing machines are popular because they are very accurate, even down to the weight of a single fruit. They come in different versions depending on production needs. The machines can handle many types of packaging, like cups, boxes, shakers, clamshels and containers, in sizes from 100 grams up to 1 kilogram, and even offers solutions for boxes up to 10 kg. Customers can test their own packaging before buying machinery, because our specialists focus on customizing solutions based on their needs."

Maziejuk emphasizes "One of our newest innovations is a sorting machine that uses a special flashing light and rotates the fruit, allowing for better quality control and detection of damage. Another advantage we offer is good value for money and modern technology. We build service solutions adapted to today's times. Thanks to built-in computer systems, machines can be supported remotely, and settings, calibration, and diagnostics can be done online or on-site. This is ideal for modern smart farming."

"Our machines also fit into the concept of Agriculture 4.0. They include reporting systems, cloud integration, and predictive features, like estimating packaging needs or analyzing fruit quality before and after storage. All of this shows that the growth of the blueberry market and sorting technology go hand in hand. As quality requirements increase, investing in modern sorting technology is no longer optional; it is necessary. In the coming years, automation, precision, and smart systems will become even more important, and we are already responding to these needs," Maziejuk concludes.

For more information:

Agnieszka Maziejuk

Green Sort

Tel: +48 786 125 097 (English, Polish)

[email protected]

Robert

Tel: +48 790 303 687 (Deutsch, Русский)

www.greensort.pl