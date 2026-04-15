New generation of sorting machines for potatoes and onions

Flikweert Vision has introduced a new version of the QualityGrader, its optical grader for potatoes and onions. According to Pieter Priem, commercial director of Flikweert Vision, this new version is based on customer requests, practical experience, and technical progress. "Five years ago, we introduced the first QualityGrader. Today, we present the next stage, with key innovations that offer greater capacity, flexibility, and accuracy," he said during the online presentation this morning.

© Flikweert Vision

The QualityGrader uses six cameras to capture each product from multiple angles. AI algorithms assess the images and determine, based on set tolerances, whether a product is approved or rejected. Leon van der Wal, sales manager, emphasises that the combination of cameras, software, and AI sets the system apart. "The machine looks, analyses, and decides quickly, consistently, and objectively. Optical sorting is thus evolving from a static system into a learning system."

Available in two widths

One of the main innovations is that the machine is now available in two widths: the existing one-metre version and a new 1.5-metre version. This increases the machine's capacity to 30 tons per hour. In addition, an optional second ejector unit can be added, allowing different product streams to be sorted simultaneously. According to Leon, this offers additional flexibility and the possibility of sorting by size in the future. "The new system is faster, more versatile, and represents a clear step forward in sorting quality."

The QualityGrader can detect various defects, including zipper needles, scab, growth cracks, green sprouting potatoes, rhizoctonia, and rot. The optional RejectSeparator module also removes clods and stones from the sorted stream, enabling three-way separation.

© Flikweert Vision

Flikweert Vision stresses that the new QualityGrader is compact and fully specialised for potatoes and onions, and that the system can be easily integrated into existing sorting lines. Pieter cites the user-friendly control screen as a key feature. "Settings per defect are easy to adjust via a clear, hands-on system."

The first new machines will be delivered from July, with price levels remaining similar to current machines, depending on specifications and additions. According to Pieter and Leon, the QualityGrader follows a platform approach, allowing customers to choose the machine width and additional ejector unit that best suits their situation.

With more than 650 optical graders installed worldwide, Flikweert Vision says the new QualityGrader further professionalises the use of AI and optical grading, making it future-proof for growers and grading companies.

For more information:

Flikweert Vision

Platte Capelledijk 1

4306 NE Nieuwerkerk

Tel: +31 (0) 111 219000

[email protected]

flikweertvision.nl