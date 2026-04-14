AI-powered 4C optical sorter introduced for nuts and IQF processing

Tomra Food announces its participation at Interpack 2026 (May 7th – May 13th), where the company will present its latest advancements in food sorting technology. Visitors can meet the Tomra team in Hall 5, Stand A41, and experience the European debut of the Tomra 4C, the company's most advanced optical sorting solution for nut processors and IQF (individually quick frozen) applications.

First European showcase of Tomra 4C

Unveiled globally in late 2025, the Tomra 4C is Tomra 's first chute sorter capable of running multiple forms of artificial intelligence simultaneously, combining LUCAi™ deep learning with traditional machine learning for unprecedented adaptability on the sorting line. The machine is delivered pre-set and ready for seamless integration into new or existing processing lines, offering plug-and-play simplicity for demanding nut and IQF processors.

© TOMRA

Breakthrough performance & accuracy

Engineered to deliver major operational improvements, the Tomra 4C offers a false reject rate below 1% for nuts and <0.5% for IQF, safeguarding yield while maintaining strict quality standards. Detection performance exceeds 97% on product defects and foreign materials. The system uses the latest-generation pulsed LED sensors, providing detection accuracy and stability, while simultaneous multi-AI capability enables processors to adapt to varying raw material conditions or new defect types. These capabilities allow food processors to optimize food safety, consistency, and throughput even when product conditions change throughout the season or between batches.

Designed for Simplicity, Uptime, and Low Total Cost of Ownership

The Tomra 4C's engineering focuses on ease of use and reduced downtime, with an intuitive user interface supporting rapid training and daily operations. The design includes large side-door access and hygienic construction, enabling up to 65% faster cleaning, reducing labor hours and downtime. Solid-state sensors and LED illumination contribute to lower power consumption and reduced long-term maintenance costs.

© TOMRA

A New Milestone for AI in Food Sorting

"Tomra 4C is not just a machine, it's a smarter way to sort," noted Kristof Franckx, Product Manager for the Tomra 4C. The combination of dual AI, LED sensor technology, and intuitive operation sets out a new benchmark for processors seeking both precision and efficiency.

Harald Henriksen highlighted the launch as a step in enabling processors to use AI, balancing performance with operational ease.

Meet the Team at Interpack

Tomra Food's experts will be present throughout the event to demonstrate the Tomra 4C, discuss industry challenges, and offer insights into how AI-powered sorting can support nut and IQF operations.

Join us at Interpack 2026, Hall 5, Stand A41, to discover the future of food sorting technology.

© TOMRAFor more information:

Daiana Velcherean

Tomra Food

Tel: +32 16 74 19 07

Email: [email protected]

www.tomra.com