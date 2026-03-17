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Avocado processing line from Apeel Sciences available at Industrial Auctions online auction

Keep fruit fresh for longer and process vegetables more efficiently

Industrial Auctions currently offers a wide range of online auctions for the fresh produce sector, including an avocado processing line from Apeel Sciences.

© Industrial Auctions

This line is used to process and spray avocados, extending their shelf life and keeping them as fresh as possible.

© Industrial Auctions

Another auction features a drying and washing line by Hessing for processing leafy vegetables, mainly lettuce varieties, baby leaf, and spinach, with a capacity of up to 800 kg per hour. Process your fruits and vegetables using readily available, relatively new machines from 2018 to 2022.

© Industrial Auctions

View online auctions here

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