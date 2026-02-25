Weeding - more and more space for "precision" mechanics

Mechanics increases, and precision mechanics in particular, while chemistry decreases: this is also the case with weed control. "It is a paradigm towards the future, not a return to the past. Now that it is almost spring, it is time to think about eliminating weeds in the orchards mechanically," comments Alessandro Calderoni from Calderoni Rolando in Forlì.

"One technique involves moving the soil up towards the plants, which is made possible by using equipment that allows the weeds to be tackled and the soil to be moved up towards the plants in a single pass. This applies to both orchards and vineyards."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comAlessandro Calderoni

The basic machine on which the various components for weed control can be mounted is called Unica Jolly. The first example is the "hilling discs" to work the soil, turn over clumps, and move the soil up towards the plant, thanks to a blade. The movement is, of course, automatic, so that it is always possible to work very close to the trunk.

Another tool is the Eco Rotor. "This system eliminates weeds and performs precise mechanical weeding without damaging the plants, even in the presence of extra-thick layouts. The video below illustrates its high working speed and precision, as well as the possibility to operate without worrying about the irrigation system."

The wires are very flexible, which achieves almost total cleaning even near the trunks. This is useful not only in organic farming but also when it comes to integrated pest management, as the use of herbicides is increasingly restricted. The shaped bonnet gives the wire a particular position, which avoids brutal contact with the plant trunk.

"The focus on mechanical weeding is growing. The use of chemicals is increasingly limited, while environmentally-friendly systems are being promoted. As a company, we have been building machines for mechanical weeding for decades, and we perfect our technologies year after year," concludes Calderoni.

