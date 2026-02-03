Ripening, quality control, and postharvest systems for fresh produce

Fresh Produce Instruments will present its range of ripening, quality control, and postharvest solutions at Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company supplies technologies used by produce growers, packers, ripeners, and distributors to manage ripening processes, quality assessment, storage conditions, and shelf life.

© Fresh Produce Instruments

Among the ripening solutions on display are catalytic ethylene generation systems supplied through FPI's long-term partner, Catalytic Generators. These systems generate ethylene directly inside ripening rooms, avoiding the need to store or handle compressed ethylene gas. One generator is typically suitable for rooms ranging from 57 m³ up to 300 m³, and in well-sealed rooms can serve larger volumes. The units are compact and lightweight, allowing them to be moved between rooms so that facilities do not need a generator permanently assigned to every chamber. This setup allows operators to scale ripening capacity gradually. Controlled ethylene release supports the natural ripening process, contributing to uniform colour development and ripeness, particularly for bananas and avocados.

© Fresh Produce Instruments

FPI will also show several instruments used for non-destructive quality measurement and decision-making.

Felix Instruments will be represented by the F-751 avo, a handheld device that measures avocado dry matter within seconds without cutting the fruit. The device is used by growers and packers to assess maturity, helping to guide harvest timing, ripening strategy, and market placement. Visitors will be able to test the instrument at the stand.

© Fresh Produce Instruments

Sunforest will present the H-100C, which is designed to quickly and non-destructively assess avocado maturity. The instrument is used to support sorting decisions, storage management, and ripening control, with the aim of reducing waste and improving consistency.

Non-destructive firmness testers for berries will also be displayed. These devices allow quality control staff to assess firmness, ripeness, and texture instantly, supporting sorting decisions, storage management, and shelf-life planning for soft fruit.

© Fresh Produce Instruments

For storage and logistics environments, FPI will present Airocide, originally developed for NASA, as well as Jupitair, an alternative system from a European manufacturer. Both technologies are used to remove airborne pathogens, excess ethylene, and volatile organic compounds from enclosed environments. Their application is intended to support mold management, limit cross-contamination, and extend shelf life in cold stores, ripening rooms, and transport settings.

In addition to the products shown at the stand, Fresh Produce Instruments works with a network of partners to supply further tools and systems adapted to specific postharvest, ripening, and quality control requirements.

Fresh Produce Instruments will be at Fruit Logistica at Hall 1.2, Stand D-40.

© Fresh Produce Instruments For more information:

Fresh Produce Instruments

Tel: +31 8506 01835

Email: [email protected]

www.freshproduceinstruments.com