Developer of ethylene generators starts 2026 with global expansion strategy and smart ripening innovation

Catalytic Generators closed 2025 on a strong trajectory and advanced its global growth plans at Fruit Logistica 2026.

"Fruit Logistica is always a valuable checkpoint for understanding where the ripening industry is heading, particularly in Europe," said Greg Akins, president & CEO of Catalytic Generators. "This year's event was fantastic. We joined our Dutch distributor, Fresh Produce Instruments, and welcomed many visitors to our stand, both current and prospective clients. As we begin 2026, we're seeing clear momentum, not just in sales, but in how customers are rethinking about reliability, visibility, and control in their ripening operations."

The company finished 2025 with increasing global sales of its ethylene generators and Ethy-Gen® II concentrate, driven by expanding adoption in Europe and China, alongside continued growth in Latin America. The year marked a further shift from awareness-building to customer acceptance in Europe, as more ripeners evaluated and adopted the company's alternative ethylene delivery method.

In Europe, the company secured regulatory approval for avocado ripening in the Netherlands and is advancing approvals for additional products in other member states. "Once customers see how simple and dependable our system is in day-to-day use, the conversation quickly moves from 'why change' to 'how fast can we implement'," said Akins.

L: Easy-Ripe in an EU empty ripening room; R: The Catalytic Generators team.

As 2026 begins, the company's growth strategy is focused on extending its global reach while strengthening performance in the world's most demanding markets. Europe plays a central role in its approach, not only as a commercial opportunity, but also as a region where regulatory approvals of ethylene application are demanding and require significant time and investment. The company is working with an EU task force to ensure that ethylene is reregistered as a legal and safe plant protection product while pursuing the necessary product approvals.

"Europe challenges suppliers to be better – more precise, more reliable and more committed," said Akins. "We chose to invest here because to be the best, you have to make challenging decisions. This demanding market requires significant effort and resources, and that investment demonstrates our commitment to prioritizing reliability and operational integrity."

Looking ahead, the company plans continued geographic expansion, stronger presence in Europe and Latin America, and the introduction of digital control and remote monitoring capabilities for ethylene application systems.

In the fourth quarter of 2026, it plans to introduce a new digital platform that wirelessly connects ethylene generators to a secure cloud-based interface. Through a dedicated web portal, customers will be able to view generator status in real time, confirm when ethylene application starts and ends, or is interrupted, monitor Ethy-Gen II levels, and receive alerts if performance is affected. Generators can also be adjusted remotely and integrated with room control systems for optimized ethylene levels.

