Sorting technology applied to date quality management

UNITEC develops and supplies technologies for handling, sorting, quality selection, and packing of fruit, tree nuts, and fresh vegetables. The group operates internationally and has more than 100 years of experience in post-harvest technology.

In global fruit supply chains, accurate quality selection and process reliability are key factors in determining market placement and operational continuity. Technology plays a role in supporting decision-making throughout sorting and packing processes, enabling products to be directed toward appropriate market segments based on defined quality parameters.

UNITEC's systems are designed to support packing operations by enabling classification according to both external and internal product characteristics. This approach is intended to address the varying requirements of modern distribution channels, where consistency and traceability are increasingly important.

Focus on date sorting

Dates are traded both as a fresh product and as an ingredient used in processed foods. As demand evolves, buyers increasingly expect defined visual attributes and consistent organoleptic characteristics. This places higher requirements on sorting accuracy and quality monitoring.

UNITEC applies two main technologies in date processing: the VISION/SORT platform for external quality assessment and the UNIQ system for internal quality analysis. These systems are designed to operate without damaging the fruit during inspection.

The DATES SORT 4.0 AI vision system is used to analyse the external surface of each date. According to UNITEC, the system scans the entire fruit surface to identify size parameters and visible defects, supporting batch consistency and sorting efficiency.

The UNIQ system is designed to assess internal parameters related to quality and storability through non-destructive inspection. These measurements are used to support decisions on storage duration and market destination.

Application in commercial operations

UNITEC technologies are used by packers and processors handling dates for export and domestic markets. One of these users is Les Délices Majhoul, based in Morocco.

Ali Ben Bachir, Founder and CEO of Les Délices Majhoul, commented on the application of sorting technology within date operations:

"Thanks to the introduction of UNITEC's latest-generation optical sorting systems, we have been able to significantly increase the level of precision in classifying dates by color, size, and uniformity. This result translates into the creation of perfectly homogeneous batches, capable of consistently and reliably meeting the strictest quality specifications required by international markets."

"The automated identification of internal and external defects has led to a significant reduction in unjustified waste and to better value recognition of the product. Defects are now detected with constant accuracy, greatly limiting false waste while ensuring optimal quality consistency. Among the many operational advantages, the optimization of handling times has certainly been a key factor in our choice of UNITEC technologies."

According to UNITEC, its data-focused solutions are intended to support classification accuracy, reduce handling inefficiencies, and align product quality with market specifications across different supply chain stages.

