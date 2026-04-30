Automated crate filling supports high-speed packaging lines

In recent years, the evolution of packaging technologies for fresh produce has led to an increase in performance, particularly in flowpack and topseal lines, which are now capable of reaching high speeds. In this context, every stage following packaging must be able to keep pace in order to ensure operational continuity and overall efficiency.

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Crate filling represents a step in the process. Where the volume of packages to be handled is high, automating this stage makes it possible to maintain a consistent production flow, improve workflow organisation, and reduce operating times.

"To meet these needs," explains Fabrizio Fiumana, president of REV Packaging Solutions, "we developed Scorpion, an automatic crate filler designed to integrate into modern lines. The machine can be customised and configured according to specific production requirements and is able to fill plastic or cardboard crates such as IFCO, CPR, EPS, CHEP, and similar types, including those with side edges."

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He explains further: "The core of the system is the double filling station structure, which ensures a continuous flow and high performance. The second generation can exceed 150 actual packages per minute. This makes Scorpion suitable for high-productivity lines, where automating crate filling eliminates slowdowns and supports process continuity."

Automation simplifies operations, reduces time and costs, and improves operator management, contributing to increased overall productivity.

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"Moreover, the automated operation enables constant process monitoring, making it possible to detect any anomalies. This reduces the risk of human error or accidents and helps increase the reliability and precision of the system."

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Fiumana concludes: "The touch-screen control panel and the R-Touch graphical interface allow immediate machine management. The system can also be integrated with the Easy Remote teleassistance service, which makes it possible to control and monitor the machine remotely, ensuring support."

© REV PACKAGINGFor more information:

REV Packaging Solutions

Tel: +39 (0) 547 384435

Email: [email protected]

www.revsrl.com