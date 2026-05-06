U.S. retailer installs fresh-cut fruit and vegetable processing lines

A supermarket chain has installed several processing lines from KRONEN GmbH with the aim of optimizing its industrial processing of fruit, vegetables, and salad leaves when manufacturing convenience products. The lines enable optimal hygiene and efficient processing of fruit, vegetables, and salad leaves for convenience products, which go on to be sold across the extensive network of stores and via the catering service of the retail company.

© Kronen

The main focus of the newly installed lines is achieving continuous processing under high hygiene standards and with a cost-effective use of resources. The lines are designed to gently process fresh raw produce and to ensure consistently high product quality. The company operates a multitude of supermarkets in the U.S., as well as a number of smaller convenience stores selling take-out products. Its range includes freshly prepared salads, fruit cups, and catering products.

Technical implementation with a customer-specific solution

The processing solutions were adapted to meet the specific requirements of the supermarket chain. A central component of the large fruit and vegetable processing line is its specially developed conveyor belt for discharging waste. The modular belt, which is more than 10 meters long, connects several workstations and machines.

© Kronen

Several batch blower washing machines, DS1000 mobile, and two DECONWA Prep decontamination and washing systems are used to treat entire products such as melons, mangoes, cabbage, or tomatoes before further processing steps. At several trimming tables, the products are then prepared for either cutting with the HGW grid cutter or the PGW pneumatic grid cutter or processing with the two separate vegetable and salad leaf processing lines. Further machines integrated into the system include a PL25S potato peeling machine and a melon processing line comprising an AMS 220 pineapple and melon peeling machine, a trimming table for halving and coring the melons, and a conveyor belt.

The company also uses two additional vegetable and salad leaf processing lines, each containing a cutting machine (GS 10-2 and KUJ V), an inclined conveyor, a HEWA 3800V PLUS washing machine, a basket carousel, and a KS 100 PLUS lettuce and vegetable spin-dryer.

© Kronen

Optimal hygiene, increased capacity, and high quality

The retailer is committed to a clear goal: offering customers fresh, high-quality products at good prices, day after day. One of the company's main focuses when pursuing this objective is ready-to-eat fresh-cut products such as freshly cut fruit and salads, which are available both in its supermarkets and via its catering service.

The new lines ensure optimal hygiene and guarantee consistently high product quality in the end products. They also facilitate more efficient work procedures and therefore help to increase capacity while requiring a low number of staff, thus contributing to the company's cost-effectiveness.

For more information:

Kira Krollpfeiffer

© KronenKronen

Phone: +49 (0) 7854 9646 160

Email: [email protected]

Christina Maier-Streif

Kronen

Phone: +49 (0) 7854 9646 161

E-Mail: [email protected]