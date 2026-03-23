Organic Produce Summit 2026 registration open

This summer, the Organic Produce Summit returns to Monterey, California from July 14-16. This will be the event's 10th anniversary and this year, will have another day added to the activities.

For the first time, the event will have a zone for allied service providers, supply chain partners, and commodity boards/associations of the organic produce industry to exhibit at OPS, upstairs in the Steinbeck ballroom. Exhibitor registration is open.

© Organic Produce Summit

Attendees of OPS 2026 can expect:

A third day devoted to networking: This will include: a golf tournament, Women's Event, and partner event with the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF).

OPS event app: The app allows for pre-show planning, wayfinding on site, making connections with other attendees and more.

Expanded trade show floor: Showcasing the best in organic produce, and for the first time, the inclusion of the entire organic produce industry from growers to allied service providers and supply chain partners.

Special events: These include Yoga on the Beach, Seed to Service volunteer program, Welcome Reception and Organic Roots Pre-Reception and more.

The event will also feature Retailer Field Tours and those wishing to attend can sign up for a tour in registration. Please note there is limited availability for each tour and the tours are for retailer attendees only.

The tours are:

Driscoll's: This field tour begins at an organic blackberry ranch where attendees will walk through fields and learn how the company's fruit is grown. It will continue to the nursery and attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at where the berries get their start. Attendees will be able to explore greenhouses, meet the team who nurtures plants and then finish with a hosted lunch at the nursery.

© Organic Produce Summit

Earthbound Farms: This tour starts at the company's state-of-the-art processing facility, where attendees will get a guided tour of its production line. Then, they will head to the company's organic fields set on legacy farmland farmed by original Earthbound Farm growers for over 30 years in organic baby leaf green production in the San Juan Bautista and south end of the Santa Clara valley. Visitors will hear about sustainable farming practices, sustainability initiatives, and technology such as our FarmWise Vulcan Mechanical Weeder and Carbon Laser weeder equipment. A BBQ lunch finishes the day.

Nature Fresh Greenhouse: New for 2026, visitors will see greenhouse growing at Nature Fresh Farms' Greenhouse Education Center–a 38-foot mobile greenhouse. Attendees can access consumer insights from proprietary research designed to help understand the organic shopper, and then can walk around a living greenhouse featuring growing plants, real growing technology, a live bumblebee ecosystem and more. The event finishes with a vine-to-table lunch.

Click here to register.

For more information:

Keigan Roos

Organic Produce Summit

Tel: +1 (831) 884-5092

[email protected]

https://www.organicproducesummit.com/