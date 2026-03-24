IFPA moves Global Produce & Floral Show off the weekend

Based on member feedback, the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has officially moved the Global Produce & Floral Show off the weekend.

In 2026, the show will now run Wednesday through Friday, October 14–16, bringing the global produce and floral industry together during the workweek, when business gets done and decisions are made.

© International Fresh Produce Association

What to expect in 2026:

Wednesday, October 14: State of the Industry Keynote, General Sessions and Education Festival, setting the tone for what's next

Thursday and Friday, October 15–16: Expo and show floor activations focused on discovery, deal‑making, and connection

This change reflects what members told the organization they needed and how it is continuing to evolve the show around real business realities.

For more information:

Ashley Sempowski

International Fresh Produce Association

Tel: +1 (202) 303-3406

[email protected]

https://www.freshproduce.com/