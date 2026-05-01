"India’s fresh produce trade is shifting gears amid FTAs and global supply disruptions"

Amid accelerating Free Trade Agreement (FTA) momentum and supply disruptions stemming from tensions in West Asia, India's fresh produce trade is shifting gears, says M B Naqvi, CEO and Chief Coordinator of Fresh Produce India, scheduled for less than a month between 29–30 May at the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Center in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. "Volatility in freight, pricing, and trade routes is compelling India's produce sector to diversify sourcing, strengthen supply chain resilience, and align more closely with global quality and compliance standards. As new trade corridors open alongside rising global expectations, the industry faces both expanded opportunities and intensified competitive pressures."

Against this backdrop, the FIS event comes at a critical juncture, Naqvi highlights. "The forum is positioned as a focused platform to bring together global buyers, Indian exporters, and supply chain stakeholders to address immediate challenges, explore alternative sourcing strategies, and foster stable, long-term trade partnerships, advancing a more resilient and globally integrated fruits and vegetables ecosystem."

According to him, the event is being structured as a "working interface" for global trade engagement. "It is being organized adjacent to Vashi APMC, one of Asia's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable markets, and close to Mumbai's port and international airport, which offers a practical lens into India's evolving supply chain ecosystem."

"What distinguishes this edition is the balance of trade intent," Naqvi explains. "We are bringing together Indian exporters, FPOs, and agri-tech providers alongside international buyers and grower associations who are looking at India both as a sourcing base and as a fast-growing consumption market."

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A key feature of the event will be the Reverse Buyer–Seller Meetings (RBSMs), organized in collaboration with APEDA. These curated sessions aim to connect pre-qualified global buyers with Indian exporters, FPOs, and value-chain stakeholders, while also enabling Indian importers to engage with compliant international suppliers, reinforcing a two-way trade focus.

"For the first time, we are seeing a clear shift from one-directional export promotion to a balanced global sourcing approach," Naqvi shares. "Buyers today are not just looking at volumes; they want assurance on quality, traceability, and reliability of supply. That is where meaningful engagement becomes critical."

The international footprint of the event reflects this shift. Delegations from the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Tanzania, Vietnam, New Zealand, and the European Union are expected to participate, showcasing a wide spectrum of products, from seasonal apples and berries to avocados and niche tropical fruits. "For Indian buyers, this creates an opportunity to plug supply gaps and stabilize availability amid global disruptions. For overseas participants, it offers direct exposure to India's rapidly evolving import landscape and its long-term export potential."

Naqvi also highlights, "With supply volatility now the norm, discussions will focus on actionable steps towards diversifying sourcing, strengthening cold-chain and logistics, adopting traceability, ensuring compliance, and aligning FTA policies with faster market intelligence."

Exhibitors at the show gear up to present export-ready infrastructure solutions ranging from advanced packhouses and automated grading systems to precision agriculture and protected cultivation technologies. "These innovations are increasingly seen as critical tools for reducing post-harvest losses, ensuring consistent quality, and meeting the expectations of global buyers."

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Complementing the exhibition, curated APMC visits and trade tours will provide international delegates with a ground-level understanding of India's wholesale trade dynamics, while also highlighting areas where efficiency, transparency, and modernisation are needed to match global benchmarks.

An industry awards programme will recognise excellence across categories such as product innovation, cold-chain and logistics, packaging, export performance, and retail supply-chain integration. The objective, Naqvi emphasizes, is to spotlight scalable solutions that can strengthen the broader ecosystem.

"Fresh India Show 2026 is emerging as atimely convergence point for stakeholders navigating an increasingly complex global trade environment. As India's F&V sector transitions from being production-driven to a market-aligned and globally integrated system, platforms that enable structured dialogue, practical collaboration, and long-term partnerships will play a defining role."

"With less than a month to go, the real story is not just about participation, but about how seriously both Indian and global stakeholders are approaching this as an opportunity to build resilient, future-ready supply chains," Naqvi concludes.

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M B Naqvi © Fresh India Show

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