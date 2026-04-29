Photo report: SIAM 2026

The 18th edition of the International Exhibition of Agriculture in Morocco has drawn the curtain. Held over nine days from April 20 to 28, this edition continues to break previous records. It was even larger, with 1,590 exhibitors, including 370 international exhibitors from 76 countries. It was also longer, running for nine days instead of the six days of previous editions, and even more popular, attracting one million and 137 thousand visitors.

The 2026 edition of SIAM was marked by a major change. The first three days were reserved for industry professionals before the fair opened its doors to the general public. The fair thus addressed the main concern of exhibitors, who had previously been overwhelmed by large numbers of visitors at the expense of B2B meetings. However, it was noted that several exhibitors, especially international ones, left their booths after the first three days.

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

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Although the main theme of the exhibition focused on livestock, the production of fresh produce remained a key feature throughout the event. The international hall welcomed exhibitors from several countries across five continents, offering various products and services within the fresh produce value chain. Many exhibitors reported strong interest and productive meetings with Moroccan growers, particularly in product categories currently experiencing tense dynamics, such as seeds and plants, fertilizers, and greenhouse construction materials.

Morocco's growing role as an importer of fresh produce was also reflected during the fair, with the presence of international exporters of fruits and vegetables, notably apples, potatoes, and exotic fruits such as mangoes and avocados.

It is worth noting, however, that the number of Moroccan exhibitors of fresh produce continues to decrease, as the fair is primarily a venue for prospecting growers themselves rather than sourcing Moroccan fresh produce. The largest Moroccan groups involved in growing and exporting fresh produce, as well as institutional players in the industry, nevertheless maintain a permanent presence in the hall dedicated to flagship products of Moroccan origin.

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