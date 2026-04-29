Macfrut 2026: The photo report

The 43rd edition of Macfrut, one of the leading international trade fairs specialising in fruit and vegetables, ended in Rimini on Thursday, 23 April 2025, a little earlier than in previous years, when it would usually be held in May. Next year, the event will also take place in the same week (20-22 April 2027). Most exhibitors prefer the new dates, although it is almost impossible for all of them to agree on this.

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© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.com

Many noticed a lively first day, while on the second day, after an overbooked morning, the number of participants had already dwindled by early afternoon. It could therefore be a trend that several visitors prefer to attend the first day, which is considered 'quieter' and with all the exhibitors present, rather than focus on a busier second day. The morning of the third day, on the other hand, is only for true connoisseurs.

In general, there was a good presence of foreign visitors, also favoured by a growing number of foreign exhibitors. All this despite the difficult international geopolitical situation, which caused some delays and absences.

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© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.com

Just like in previous years, some exhibitors in Hall C1 requested that something be done to better communicate and signal the presence of the technical and pre-harvest areas with their stands. A greater flow of visitors was noticed in Hall A1, but there is certainly room for improvement.

Visiting the stands, there were beautiful displays of horticultural products, as well as citrus and exotic fruit. And it was precisely exotic fruit, with mangoes and avocados, that took centre stage with dedicated conferences and exhibitors from different producing areas around the world. Between 2024 and 2025, mango purchases grew by 67% in volume and 60% in value, with prices falling by 4%. For avocados, the increase was 39% in volume and 40% in value with a stable price (+1%).

There were also exhibitors with processed products in full view, confirming that fruit and vegetables should be valued in all their forms. The event during which two Consortia proposed a tasting of Piadina Romagnola IGP enriched with IGP Sicilian Blood Orange marmalade was very enjoyable.

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© Giancarlo Fabbri | FreshPlaza.com

The protagonists of the tomato chain gathered in the Tomato Arena of Macfrut to discuss the competitiveness of the Italian System. Starting with an analysis of the national production and the import-export balance by Nomisma, a conference then compared the vision of the academic world and of the seed industry, with the experience of producers and the strategies of distributors.

On the technological innovation front, drones were the absolute protagonists. These remotely controlled aircraft represent the future for precision and digital agriculture, even though they are already being used. The complex yet highly topical subject was addressed at a packed technical seminar organised by the Regional Plant Protection Service of Emilia Romagna.

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Article and photo report by Rossella Gigli, Maria Luigia Brusco, Giancarlo Fabbri, Cristiano Riciputi, and Marta Del Moral Arroyo.