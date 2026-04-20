Bangkok meet up adds fresh produce golf event to program

Asia Fruit Logistica Southeast Asia Meet Up (AFL SE Asia Meet Up) makes its return to Bangkok this May, and this year's edition includes the AFL DP World Fresh Produce Golf Cup, supported by DP World as title sponsor. This reflects DP World's role in global fresh produce trade and includes three days of networking, industry insights, and market visits.

Networking on the greens

The AFL DP World Fresh Produce Golf Cup, taking place on May 17, serves as a platform for executives and decision-makers from global fresh produce companies to strengthen partnerships and build new connections. The event includes an 18-hole golf experience, shared golf carts, caddie services, meals, and shuttle transfers between the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok and Riverdale Golf Club. The venue will be reserved for the event on the day.

© Asia Fruit Logistica

Delegates from more than 20 countries have confirmed attendance, including Vietnam, Belgium, Peru, Oman, Thailand, the United States, Singapore, Pakistan, Turkey, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Australia, Greater China, Germany, South Africa, France, South Korea, Israel, Portugal, Italy, Chile, Denmark, Lebanon, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Participation is limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

SE Asia Meet Up 2026: insights and opportunities

The SE Asia Meet Up 2026 will take place on May 18 at the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok. Co-organised with Fruitnet and supported by regional industry organisations, the conference brings together retailers, importers, exporters, and supply chain partners to discuss developments in Southeast Asia's fresh produce sector, including retail changes, digital processes, and tropical fruit trade.

Participants will have access to presentations, the exhibition area, conference materials, refreshments, lunch, and a networking reception, with the option to join the industry study tour on May 19.

Industry study tour: from import to retail

The study tour on May 19 includes visits to Talaad Thai wholesale market, Makro, and retail chains Tops and Lotus. The programme provides an overview of the supply chain from wholesale distribution to retail.

Registration and participation

Participation in the SE Asia Meet Up 2026 and study tour is limited. Sponsorship opportunities and exhibition booths are available for companies seeking to connect with industry participants.

© Asia Fruit LogisticaFor more information:

Shasa Lo Russo

Asia Fruit Logistica

Tel: +86 21 6233 0616

Email: [email protected]

www.asiafruitlogistica.com