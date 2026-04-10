Hort Connections 2026 to take place in Adelaide in June

With under two months to go, Hort Connections 2026 is approaching as a gathering of the horticulture industry and supply chain, taking place over four days at the Adelaide Convention Centre from 1 to 4 June.

As the largest horticulture event in the southern hemisphere, Hort Connections 2026 is co-hosted by AUSVEG and the International Fresh Produce Association Australia-New Zealand (IFPA ANZ).

Recent additions to this year's speaker and demonstration program include Sam Beaton, Joint CEO of Cobram Estate Olives, who will speak on the brand's expansion into the U.S. The program also includes the Demonstration Lounge partnered by CHEP, a space on the trade show floor for live product demonstrations, technology displays, and operational solutions from across the horticulture supply chain. Kim McDonnell, founder and CEO of the tech start-up Saveful, will present on her work in supporting households with food-related decision-making. Chefs Simon Toohey, Laura Sharrad, Michael Weldon, Sarah Pound, and Callum Hann will participate in the Cooking Activation, providing demonstrations and discussing the use of fresh Australian fruit and vegetables.

© Hort Connections

The event will also include the Hort Connections Breakfast partnered by Nutrien Ag Solutions on Wednesday morning, with further details on speakers available on the Hort Connections website.

To support both delegates and exhibitors, Hort Connections 2026 will introduce an updated event format. The first day will include tours of local farming and processing operations, followed by plenary speaker sessions on day two, alongside the official opening of the trade show and a welcome event at Adelaide Oval. The trade show will run across days three and four, with additional speaker sessions and activities. The event will conclude on Thursday evening with the Gala Dinner and Horticulture Awards for Excellence.

AUSVEG CEO Michael Coote said: "The Hort Connections 2026 speaker lineup and wider program is fast filling with a world-class array of insightful, informative and inspiring presentations, displays and demonstrations, ensuring delegates will see and learn about the latest developments and innovations in horticulture, and the key issues and themes in the industry. With many challenges currently being faced across the industry and in the wider world, it is crucial that the entire horticulture sector has opportunities to gather together, and Hort Connections 2026 is the perfect platform to do precisely that."

IFPA ANZ Managing Director Belinda Wilson said: "During these uncertain times, it's even more important that our industry comes together to celebrate innovation and new technology and showcase our essential service providing food security to our nations. Hort Connections is uniquely placed to bring together Australia and New Zealand's $24 million fresh produce and floral supply chain, providing important connections and creating partnerships to help all businesses across the supply chain grow and thrive."

© Hort ConnectionsFor more information:

Andrew MacDonald

AUSVEG

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9882 0277

Email: [email protected]

www.ausveg.com.au