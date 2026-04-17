IFPA’s The Retail Conference tackles packaging pressure with new EPR session

As Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations continue to expand across the United States and globally, their implications for the fresh produce industry are becoming increasingly significant.

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) will address these developments at the upcoming The Retail Conference and & Golf Tournament with a featured session, "EPR Unpacked: What Every Retailer & Supplier Needs to Know."

EPR policies, which shift responsibility for packaging waste management to producers, are reshaping how fresh produce is packaged, distributed, and brought to market. For retailers and suppliers, these changes are influencing cost structures, operational requirements, and long-term sustainability strategies.

© IFPA (International Fresh Produce Association)

L-R: Vonnie Estes, Janis McIntosh, Matthew Wright

The EPR Unpacked session will provide attendees with a clear overview of the current regulatory landscape and its practical implications for the industry. Topics will include emerging compliance requirements, potential financial impacts, and considerations for adapting packaging and supply chain strategies.

"As EPR regulations evolve, they are becoming a critical factor in business decision-making across the fresh produce supply chain," said Vonnie Estes, VP of innovation & market integration at IFPA. "This session is designed to help industry stakeholders better understand what is changing and how to prepare and respond in real time."

Also speaking at the session are Janis McIntosh, director of marketing innovation and sustainability at Naturipe Farms, and Matthew Wright, founder & executive director at Specright. Together, they will lead this session as part of IFPA's broader effort to equip retailers and suppliers with timely insights and actionable information as regulatory and market conditions continue to shift.

Taking place April 27–29 at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, The Retail Conference & Golf Tournament convenes retail and supply-side leaders to examine key industry trends, exchange insights, and strengthen business relationships that drive growth across the fresh produce sector.

Registration for the event is open now but closes on Monday, April 20.

For more information:

Ashley Sempowski

International Fresh Produce Association

Tel: +1 (202) 303-3406

[email protected]

https://www.freshproduce.com/