Fruit Attraction São Paulo trade fair ends with less activity, but positive results for Brazil

The third and final day of Fruit Attraction São Paulo was marked by a reduction in the number of visitors, in contrast to the activity recorded on previous days. Those visitors were also mostly groups of students, and it wasn't as busy at several international stands.

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© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

Despite this drop in attendance, participants are mostly satisfied overall, especially Brazilian exporters. The fair has once again consolidated itself as a key space not just for the exhibition of products, but also for meeting business partners, strengthening relationships, and exchanging experiences.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

From a business point of view, several key players have highlighted the progressive growth of the event. According to Ronaldo Araujo, CEO of the Brazilian company Sebastião da Manga, the fair has gained relevance since its first edition, attracting more and more international buyers and suppliers. "It's a very important fair because in addition to Europe, it also caters to South American markets like Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay," he said.

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The event's commercial dynamism has been particularly remarkable during the first two days, with a significant volume of transactions. In this context, some companies are already considering becoming more involved in future editions in view of the expected growth.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

In this sense, exporters agreed that factors such as quality, trust, and continuity in commercial relations remain fundamental for the development of new business. The fair served, they said, not only to find new contacts, but also to reaffirm these principles in an increasingly competitive environment.

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For many Brazilian exhibitors, the fair represents an opportunity to seek new markets and expand their network of business contacts. This is particularly important in a global context in which diversification of destinations and adaptation to new demands are essential to ensure the protection of the sector's competitiveness.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

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