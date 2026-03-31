Fruit Attraction São Paulo reinforces its position as a major event in the fruit trade industry

In its third edition, Fruit Attraction São Paulo cemented its role as a key gathering for Latin America's fruit and vegetable industry, marked by lively trade activity, increased international participation, and stronger collaboration among companies.

During the three-day event, visitor numbers remained steady, peaking on the second day, with a notable increase in European importers and major distribution chains. The international presence was remarkable, with participants from countries such as Portugal, Spain, Egypt, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile, showing growing interest in the Brazilian market.

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© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

The fair was notable not only for its visitor numbers but also for its strong commercial emphasis. Exhibitors concurred that the primary goal of the event was to create contacts, build relationships, and progress negotiations. "It has been an edition to meet clients and strengthen commercial ties," a view shared by everyone involved.

Many companies noted that Fruit Attraction São Paulo is establishing itself as a key platform, not only for exporting to Europe but also for promoting intra-regional trade across Latin America. The event's ability to gather customers, suppliers, and importers from various countries in a single venue was one of its main strengths.

Another key aspect was the rise in the number of international buyers and companies. According to exhibitors, not only did the presence of importers increase, but also the number of companies interested in introducing their products in Brazil, demonstrating a two-way trade flow. This trend reaffirms the country's role as both an exporter and a destination market.

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© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

From an institutional perspective, the fair's development was also viewed positively. Increased international participation and higher attendee counts reinforce São Paulo's status as a premier venue for a global trade fair, fostering market integration and facilitating product exchange.

Though the final day was calmer, aligning with typical event patterns, the overall outcome remained positive. Companies managed to finalize deals, create new business prospects, and enhance their presence in key markets.

Despite ongoing sector challenges such as logistics, costs, and labour shortages, the atmosphere at the fair remained optimistic, with hopes for growth in both the event and the international fruit trade.

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