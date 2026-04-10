Full program announced for Fresh Produce India

The final speaker lineup has been announced for Fresh Produce India, which makes its return to Mumbai on 16-17 April 2026. Taking place at the Trident Nariman Point Hotel, this fresh produce event brings together leading decision-makers from across India and the rest of the world, combining a non-stop business networking expo with a packed program of talks, presentations, and tastings on day one (16 April), followed by study tours exploring wholesale and retail in Mumbai on day two.

The content program kicks off with a look at the changing consumer in India – and the new trends driving fresh fruit demand. Sachin Khurana, director of QuikRelations, sets the scene, sharing the results of the company's recent research into evolving consumer behaviour and preferences, and the influence of emerging platforms such as quick commerce. An expert panel featuring Mansi Ahuja of Ampro Marketing, Westfalia Fruit India GM Ajay TG, and nutritionist Naaznin Husein of Shamrock Nutrascience unpacks the latest consumer trends – and pinpoints the key opportunities for fresh produce marketers.

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The program then turns to how to build a fresh produce brand in India, and the keys to developing emerging categories. Berries are one of the hottest emerging products in India with big growth potential. Jitender Lohani of DJ Exports discusses the company's partnership with global berry marketer Fruitist to grow blueberries, and the route to developing the consumer offering. Rajoo Ramlingha, head of fresh for major Indian food retailer Star, and Varun Kakar of marketing agency Four Pillars Australia also share their insights spanning a range of categories.

South India spotlight

South India comes into the spotlight after the networking lunch with a deep dive into the dynamic region and its market potential for fresh produce suppliers. Gopi Shankar of the Australian state government agency Global Victoria provides an opening snapshot of southern India. An expert panel including IG International's Tarun Arora, Narinder Singh of retailer Simpli Namdhari's, and Bijesh Thelakkattu of PJJ Fruits discusses the evolving consumer landscape, retail moves, and ways to extend the reach of imported fruits.

Food safety is also in focus at Fresh Produce India, with a look at India's changing regulatory landscape and compliance with domestic and international standards. Chinmayee Deulgaonkar, MD of Control Union India, leads the in-depth discussion, which features expert insights from Pritee Chaudhary, western regional director of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Sarthak Jain, fresh produce director of quick commerce giant, Blinkit, and CEO of Kay Bee Exports, Kaushal Khakhar.

New horizons for Indian production

Elsewhere on the program, Azhar Tambuwala, director of major producer organisation Sayhadri Farms, and Mayank Tandon of DeHaat-Freshtrop, discuss some of the innovations changing the game for domestic production. The pair explain how new varieties from international breeding programmes are beginning to transform India's table grape industry, plus they assess the broader impact of new age technologies for farmers.

The packed content program concludes with a special session on the future of India's fresh produce exports, headlined by Apeda secretary, Dr Sudhanshu. Sudhanshu outlines some of the large-scale government investments set to fuel the growth of Indian fresh produce exports. He is joined by Shoubhit Jain, CEO of leading exporter Vegrow, to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the nation's booming banana exports. Robert Mant, VP of global reefer sales and business development for Kuehne and Nagel, also shares his insights on the global supply reefer chain and the potential for Indian suppliers in global markets.

Fresh Produce India Awards

Fresh Produce India also hosts the Fresh Produce India Awards, presented by Fruitnet Media International, to recognise outstanding achievement in India's fresh fruit and vegetable business. The awards are given in three categories: India Business, India Marketing Campaign, and India Impact.

KPN Farm Fresh (India Business), the World Avocado Organisation (India Marketing Campaign), and Sahyadri Farms (India Impact) took home the inaugural awards in 2025. Who will win in 2026? The winners are announced before the networking lunch on 16 April.

Non-stop networking, experiential tours

Fresh Produce India's content program takes place in the same space as the bustling business networking expo. The mix of lively sessions in a shared conference and expo area enables delegates to connect with customers, buyers, and service providers and tap into a wealth of established expertise and new talent.

Delegates can enjoy a welcome breakfast curated by Avocados Australia, a networking lunch hosted by Westfalia, and wind down at the evening cocktail hosted by Fruit South Africa.

Day two of Fresh Produce India (17 April) offers a program of organised tours for delegates. The first stop is Mumbai's bustling Vashi wholesale market. The tour also includes hosted visits to a selection of Mumbai's leading modern food retail stores. Stops include Food Square, a gourmet grocery store and experiential food destination where Bollywood celebrities shop for premium imported produce, and Star, a large-scale hypermarket format offering a wide range of fresh produce.

For more information:

Laura Martín Núñez

Fruitnet

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7501 3720

Email: [email protected]

www.fruitnet.com