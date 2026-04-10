Baldor BITE 2026 line up announced

Baldor Specialty Foods announced the return of Baldor BITE 2026, the biennial gathering of hospitality professionals with the farmers and specialty producers who power and shape the modern food industry, on April 21, 2026, at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City. The event is centered around BITE's ethos "Play With Your Food."

"Baldor BITE is a way for us to enable the success of our suppliers, by helping more chefs discover their products," says Margaret Magnarelli, VP of marketing & communications, who oversees the event. "We say we're the 'to' in the phrase 'farm to fork' and this day it's a special opportunity for us to live that promise, and in an environment that is as delightful as it is delicious."

The show floor features 271 exhibitors representing the full catalog of the company's offerings, a pop-up Farmers' Market featuring small regional farms, and a new Emerging Brands spotlight showcasing up-and-coming producers. Exhibitors include B&W Quality Growers, Driscoll's, La Trafila, Natalie's Island Juice Co, Gotham Greens, Tanimura & Antle, Zero Acre Farms, Upside Foods, and more.

© Baldor Specialty Foods

L-R: Matty Matheson, Christian Petroni

BITE 2026 events include:

Keynote Conversation: Matty Matheson: Unfiltered. Chef and television personality Matty Matheson and New York Times best-selling author Chef Christian Petroni will discuss restaurant culture, creativity in the kitchen, and the evolving role of chefs in shaping food communities.

The Chef's Table: What It Takes to Achieve Success in Today's Culinary World. Moderated by TASTE editor-in-Chief Matt Rodbard, this panel brings together chefs and restaurateurs to explore how restaurants are evolving, from sourcing and sustainability to leadership and culinary creativity.

The Flavor Makers: From Farm to Phenomenon. How Suppliers Behind Beloved Ingredients Ensure the Best for Your Kitchen. Highlighting the farmers and producers powering restaurant kitchens, this discussion will feature Garland S. Reiter Jr., chief commercial officer (Driscoll's), Dan Rohrberg, VP of sales (DemKota Ranch Beef), Saleena Subaiya, founder (BKE Kombucha), Marian Cheng, co-founder & CBO, (Mimi Cheng's Dumplings), and Aaron Choi, founder (Girl & Dug Farm)

Pastry Demo: Strawberry Shortcake with Driscoll's Berries. Pastry Chef Jatee Kearsley of Je T'aime Patisserie, in collaboration with Farmers Direct and Driscoll's, will prepare a seasonal strawberry shortcake highlighting peak berries.

Demo & New Ingredient Showcase: Zucchiolo. Casa Pons and Malena Produce will introduce Zucchiolo, a new vegetable developed in South Spain, making its U.S. culinary debut through a live ratatouille demonstration.

"Customers rarely have the time to get out and meet the farmers and makers behind the products they use every day. Baldor BITE brings that world to them," said Benjamin Walker, chief revenue officer, Baldor Specialty Foods.

Registration is now open for Baldor BITE 2026 and admission is complimentary for Baldor customers.

For more information:

Baldor Specialty Foods

Tel: +1 (718) 860-9100

www.baldorfood.com/bite