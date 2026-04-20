Morocco’s agriculture shifts from performance to sustainability

As SIAM 2026 opens in Meknès, one message dominates: agriculture must now deliver performance and sustainability at the same time. In Morocco, export-driven players are accelerating this shift. Among them, Delassus Group is emerging as a frontrunner, using B Corp certification as a benchmark to structure its ESG transformation.

© Delassus

Water is ground zero. In a context of increasing scarcity, Delassus is pushing precision irrigation to 100% of its farms while exploring game-changing solutions like seawater desalination. At the same time, AI and satellite technologies are enabling hyper-targeted irrigation, field by field. Energy is the next frontier. With up to 10 MWp of solar already deployed, the group is cutting its electricity footprint and targeting a 30% reduction in Scope 2 emissions by 2027.

The next step is scale. Through SolarTech, a 10 MWp solar plant developed with Altia Nova, Delassus is moving beyond self-consumption. The project, expected by 2028, will produce 16 GWh of green energy annually. As the main off-taker across all its subsidiaries, the group will both decarbonize its operations and unlock a new business line: solar farming.

Sustainability also means regeneration. Delassus has replanted over 27,000 native trees, restored argan ecosystems, and is rolling out circular practices from composting to fully recyclable packaging.

And none of this works without people. With nearly 6,800 employees, the group is investing in skills, safety, and local communities through Fairtrade programs supporting water access and education.

The takeaway from SIAM 2026 is clear: sustainability is no longer a compliance issue. It is a competitive edge.

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For more information:

https://www.salon-agriculture.ma