Photo report International Mushroom Days

This week, the Brabanthallen in 's-Hertogenbosch hosted the International Mushroom Days. The fair can rightly be described as an international event, with visitors from 98 countries reportedly in attendance. As the fair is held once every three years, virtually the entire mushroom sector is present.

© Andries Gunter | FreshPlaza.com

The entire sector is well represented among the more than 100 exhibitors, ranging from suppliers of mycelium, packaging, harvesting robots, and supplements to, increasingly, AI solutions. Fresh Mushroom Europe was the only mushroom trader present at the fair as an exhibitor.

© Andries Gunter | FreshPlaza.com

FME's cheerful team with Pieter Lenaerts, Matthijs, Ruud, and Arie Verburg

Mushroom sales got off to a promising start in 2026. The trend of mushrooms as meat substitutes also offers considerable future potential, according to many in the sector. However, growers are concerned about rising costs due to geopolitical developments. These high costs are making automation a necessity for many growers worldwide, which is why many were seeking information on the latest developments. During the fair, for example, Banken Champignons opened its farm to fellow growers to demonstrate 4AG Robotics' harvesting robot in operation.

© Andries Gunter | FreshPlaza.com

Jeffrey Heeren and Margo Borgers of Heereco with Geert-Peter de Rijk (Paddenstoelenrijk) and Rob Banken of Banken Champignons

You can still visit the fair on Friday, April 24, otherwise you will have to wait another three years. We made a photo report of the fresh produce trade-related exhibitors and visitors.