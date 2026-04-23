Celebrating 10 years of organics at OPS 2026

Excitement is building for this year's Organic Produce Summit 2026 which will be held at the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, California July 14-16.

© Organic Produce Summit

The Summit's special events include:

Seed to Service Donation Event: In partnership with Brighter Bites and sponsored by F&S Fresh Foods, OPS invites attendees to pack fresh, organic produce donated by exhibitors into boxes that will be distributed to local families in need.

2026 Innovations Showcase: Sponsored by CMI Orchards, exhibitors can purchase a spot to showcase their top products outside the trade show floor. All proceeds go to Rancho Celio, a nonprofit focused on vocational training and education. Last year, more than $12,000 was raised.

Organic Wine Tasting in Carmel: Hosted in partnership with CCOF, this registration add-on allows attendees to enjoy a selection of organic wines while supporting the CCOF Foundation's mission to advance organic agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Steinbeck Lobby and Ballroom on Level 2 of the Monterey Conference Center will feature experiences designed to bring the produce community together in unexpected ways.

Attendees can participate in fun activations happening throughout the day. Stay tuned for more details on:

Chef demos featuring Chef Crystal Birkemeier--sponsored by Bayer CropScience and California Table Grape Commission

Dog demos featuring a dog team with the California Department of Food and Agriculture

Headshot station to refresh a professional profile

Live art installation inspired by produce and agriculture--sponsored by Wholesum Family Farms

Custom hat bar by Brand Makers--sponsored by Homegrown Organic Farms

In addition, this month to celebrate Earth Day, a limited time 10 percent discount is being offered for general attendee registration. Enter the EARTHFIRST10 during registration to redeem. The offer ends April 30, 11:59 PM ET.

For more information:

Organic Produce Summit

Tel: +1 (831) 884-5092

[email protected]

https://www.organicproducesummit.com/