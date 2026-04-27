Photo Report: Freskon 2026

The 10th edition of Freskon was successfully completed in the city of Thessaloniki. Ten years after its first edition, this year's exhibition appears to maintain stable participation levels, highlighting the degree of trust it has earned among producers, traders, and buyers from Greece and its neighboring markets, as well as the room it still has to grow.

At the center of direct commercial discussions were, as every year, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and apricots. This year, industry representatives expressed their satisfaction with the excellent, so far, condition of the fruit on the trees, a fact that creates expectations for a high-quality production season. However, their stance regarding the commercial course remained cautious, with no willingness for extensive forecasts, revealing an underlying concern about the possibility of oversupply across the European market.

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

Despite these reservations, there is an overall assessment that all products will be sold and, provided that volumes remain at sufficient levels, extreme pricing conditions like those observed last year will not be repeated. Specifically, it is considered that excessively high prices, which could act as a deterrent for consumers, will not be recorded, particularly within the context of the strained economic conditions that continue to affect demand.

On the other hand, for the first time, a small but noticeable interest in blueberries and raspberries was recorded. This is a crop that is currently in a development phase in northern Greece, where Freskon takes place, but mainly in the strawberry-growing region of the Peloponnese. The relevant discussions mainly focused on questions and concerns that occupy producers and traders at this early stage of the crop's development, indicating that it is a sector with prospects, but still without export reach.

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

Finally, beyond the traditionally strong presence of traders from the Balkans, the participation of buyers from other regions of Europe also appeared strengthened this year. This development is attributed to the recognition of the significant upgrading of Greece's packaging standards, as well as to the stability the country demonstrates in the supply and quality of specific products, such as citrus fruits, stone fruits, kiwis, and strawberries.

Click here for the Freskon 2026 photo report.