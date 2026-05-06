Fruit Attraction reaches 90% occupancy

The 18th edition of Fruit Attraction will take place from 6 to 8 October at the Ifema Trade Fair Centre in Madrid.

According to organisers Ifema Madrid and Fepex, the event has already reached 90% occupancy ahead of the exhibition. The update was presented by Fruit Attraction director María José Sánchez, together with Fepex president Cecilio Peregrín, Fepex director Ignacio Antequera, and María Naranjo, director of the food industry at Icex.

© IFEMA

To date, 72,000 m² of net exhibition space has been allocated, with exhibitors from 63 countries confirmed. Organisers expect participation from more than 2,500 companies, with over 80,000 m² dedicated to fresh produce and attendance of more than 121,000 professionals from 150 countries.

Fruit Attraction 2026 will occupy 10 halls covering 162,000 m² gross space. The layout will follow the same structure as last year. The odd-numbered halls 3, 5, 7, and 9 will host the Spanish offering and the Innova&Tech area. The even-numbered halls 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14 will feature international exhibitors from Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and other regions, as well as the Fresh Food Logistics area in hall 4.

Auxiliary industry companies will also be represented across several halls.

Potatoes have been selected as this year's featured product due to their role in food supply and consumption. The Organic Tour will return, highlighting exhibitors with certified organic products.

The International Buyers Program, organised with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Icex, and Fepex, will bring 700 buyers, retail purchasing managers, importers, and wholesalers from more than 50 countries to the event. The Guest Importing Countries program will focus on China and the United Arab Emirates.

Fruit Attraction will also host the Best Stand Awards, sponsored by WAH, across four categories: Most Original Stand, Best Designed Stand, Most Sustainable Stand, and Visitor's Favourite Stand.

The Innovation Hubs Awards will recognise projects, products, and services based on innovation, sustainability, technology, and knowledge. Entries will be displayed in the Innovation Hub area throughout the event.

Technical seminars and congresses will again be held during the trade fair, including the Avocado Congress and the Biofruit Congress.

The event will run from Tuesday, 6 to Thursday, 8 October, from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a closing at 5:00 p.m. on the final day.

© IFEMAFor more information:

María José Sánchez

Fruit Attraction

Tel: +34 619 71 31 14

Email: [email protected]

www.ifema.es