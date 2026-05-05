medFEL 2026 photo report

On April 28th and 29th, the medFEL trade show once again brought professionals of the fruit and vegetable sector together at the Parc des Expositions in Perpignan. This year's event was a real success, despite uneven attendance over the two days.

As soon as medFEL opened on Tuesday, the aisles were packed with visitors. "There was a real sense of energy from the morning onwards, with a clear peak in the afternoon," according to one exhibitor. It was a particularly busy first day, in stark contrast to Wednesday, when attendance was much more subdued.

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After several complicated years linked to the health crisis, medFEL now seems to be back in favor. "We are clearly coming out of a post-COVID slump. The event is coming back into its own," commented a long-standing visitor. A number of visitors who were absent for several years have returned this year. They too have highlighted the increasing professionalism of the event.

The organization was also widely praised. Exhibitors pointed to "a real step forward" in recent years, both in terms of content and form. In particular, the special attention paid to the exhibition's scenography and the welcome they received helped to boost the event's appeal.

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Another strong point highlighted by the professionals interviewed was the quality of the discussions. medFEL is proving more than ever to be a meeting place for the upstream and downstream parts of the sector. Almost all the buyers from the mass retail sector made the trip. "It is a key event because all the buyers are there," explained one of the operators present.

The next highlight will be the presentation of harvest forecasts for peaches and nectarines, scheduled for May 21st.