FreshPublishers launches international World Cup football pool

Who is the biggest football expert in international fresh produce and horticulture?

On 11 June, the World Cup will kick off in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Through our international fresh produce and horticulture platforms, we are organising a World Cup Football Pool. Who is the biggest football expert in the international fresh produce and horticulture sector?

We have teamed up with GetKoppa for this. You can register via the site: https://freshpublishers.getkoppa.com/.

You can register for free to participate. Note: to participate in this pool, you must register with the following invitation code: #WorldCupFreshpublishers

© AGF Nederland / Freshplaza (Tholen)

You can predict the pool matches, the world champion, and the top scorer until 21:00 on 11 June. Predictions for the knockout matches can be submitted until 28 June, 21:00. The winner of the overall ranking will receive €1,000.

Do you have any questions, or would you like to sponsor this World Cup Pool, like breeding company Takii?

Then send an email to [email protected]