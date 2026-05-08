SE Asia Meet Up 2026 to focus on fresh produce consumer and trade trends

Asia Fruit Logistica has announced the program for its SE Asia Meet Up, taking place on 18 May 2026 at the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok. The conference and networking event will bring together decision-makers from across Southeast Asia and other regions to discuss fresh produce market developments.

The program opens with a session on Southeast Asia's changing consumer landscape. Carlo Magni of Forward Insight & Strategy will present data on consumer trends shaping fresh produce markets in countries including Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The session will examine consumption patterns, branding, and product innovation.

A panel discussion featuring Gunn Vitidphapatumrong (CP Axtra), Sam White (T&G South East Asia), and Jose Vottero (Fresh Fruit-X) will discuss shopper trends, category development, and market opportunities.

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Ryan Molloy, chief executive officer of Redfern Digital, will lead a session on digital marketing and retail developments in Southeast Asia, focusing on e-commerce and social commerce trends affecting fresh produce sales.

Tropical fruit trade and Latin American supply

Following a networking lunch, the conference will turn to Asia's tropical fruit trade. Ling Ma of Goodfarmer Group will discuss market trends, changing consumer demand, and product developments within the category.

Stephen Antig, executive director of the Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association (PBGEA), will provide an update on the Philippine banana sector and its position in Asian markets amid competition from neighbouring countries and Latin American suppliers.

Another session will examine how Latin American exporters are expanding into Southeast Asia. Speakers include Erick Aponte (PromPerú/Asean), Gonzalo Matamala Ortiz (Frutura), Julio Bellota of DP World in Southeast Asia-APAC, and Wongsakorn "Bill" Chatamornwong of Thai importer City Fresh Fruit.

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Berry market developments in Southeast Asia

The final session will focus on berry production and consumption in Southeast Asia. Dani Geng of Joy Wing Mau Group will discuss China's blueberry sector and export activity, while Martin Glenister of Costa will present the company's berry production operation in Laos. Hendry Sim of Indonesian importer Laris Manis Utama will also join the discussion.

Networking and industry tours

The event includes networking sessions, a business lunch, and a closing cocktail. Additional activities include the AFL DP World Fresh Produce Golf Cup 2026 on 17 May and an Industry Study Tour on 19 May, featuring visits to Talaad Thai wholesale market, Makro, Tops, and Lotus's.

Delegates from more than 20 countries have confirmed attendance, including Vietnam, Belgium, Peru, Oman, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, Pakistan, Turkey, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Australia, Greater China, Germany, South Africa, France, Korea, Israel, Portugal, Italy, Chile, Denmark, Lebanon, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Spaces are limited for both the conference and the golf tournament.

© Asia Fruit LogisticaFor more information:

Asia Fruit Logistica

Tell: +86 (0) 21 62129736

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www.asiafruitlogistica.com