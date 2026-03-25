Interfresh Eurasia to take place between 8 and 10 September in Izmir

Interfresh Eurasia, Türkiye's specialized exhibition for the fresh fruit and vegetable, storage, packaging, and logistics industries, will take place on 08–10 September 2026 at the Izmir Exhibition Centre.

International buyers, producers, growers, importers, exporters, and industry professionals from more than 100 countries — including Europe, the United Kingdom, the Balkans, the Middle East, Russia, CIS countries, Africa, and the Far East — meet at Interfresh Eurasia in Izmir, Türkiye.

"If you are looking to expand your business in Türkiye and the Eurasia region, Interfresh Eurasia is the meeting point you should not miss," says Murat Özer, general manager of the trade show organisation.

© InterFresh

"Since 2018, Interfresh Eurasia has grown into the sector's specialised exhibition, bringing together producers, growers, exporters, purchasing professionals, and supply chain companies while supporting international trade connections. Covering the entire value chain from fresh produce production to storage, packaging, and logistics, the exhibition serves as a strong international trade platform connecting global buyers with reliable suppliers."

Expanding international buyer network

"With its growing international visitor profile, Interfresh Eurasia continues to connect global buyers with Turkish producers and growers.

What does the exhibition offer? Through high-level B2B meetings, it offers new export opportunities, access to new international markets, strong global trade connections, and increased global visibility for your company.

Interfresh Eurasia offers exhibitors not only an exhibition experience but also a business development platform delivering direct commercial value."

International buyer delegation programme

"The international buyer programme continues to expand through global promotion activities.

For the 2026 edition, there will be major importers from Europe and Russia, buyer delegations from the Middle East and India, industry professionals from China, Malaysia, and Singapore, and leading wholesalers from CIS countries conducting direct business meetings with producers and exporters."

For more information:

Murat Özer

Tel/WhatsApp: + 90 530 911 16 66

[email protected]

Interfresh Eurasia

Tel/WhatsApp: +90 542 386 44 19

Tel/WhatsApp: +90 549 138 09 07

[email protected]

www.euroasiainterfresh.com