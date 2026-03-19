Asia Fruit Logistica opens ticketshop and matchmaking platform

The online ticket shop for Asia Fruit Logistica 2026 is now open, featuring a buyer registration system and an integrated matchmaking platform going live in June, which will change how buyers and exhibitors connect at the trade show. The 19th edition of the event will take place on 2–4 September 2026 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

Strategic networking, simplified

The new platform is integrated directly into the buyer registration process. Once registered, buyers gain access to a matchmaking tool that enables them to pre-schedule one-on-one meetings with exhibitors ahead of the show.

The system works both ways: exhibitors gain direct visibility with qualified, pre-vetted buyers who are actively sourcing what they offer, making every meeting on the show floor more structured.

© Asia Fruit Logistica

"We're thrilled to introduce this platform, which transforms the way business is conducted at our show — shifting from chance encounters to pre-arranged meetings. It gives our community a tool to manage their time and return on investment." Says David Axiotis, Managing Director of Asia Fruit Logistica organiser.

Three buyer priorities, one clear message: Register free

Asia Fruit Logistica 2026 introduces a structured buyer programme with three priorities, each offering complimentary access and escalating benefits:

Standard Buyers — Open to importers, wholesalers, distributors, food processors, and HoReCa professionals worldwide for free. Registered buyers receive a complimentary pass to the three-day exhibition, access to all sessions at the Asiafruit Knowledge Centre, and use of the matchmaking platform.

Premium Buyers, an enhanced experience for qualified international buyers, encompasses all Standard Buyer benefits plus access to the Buyer's Lounge.

Retailer's Club — The most comprehensive package, designed for global and regional retail buyers. In addition to all Premium Buyer benefits, Retailer's Club members receive access to a Welcome Reception on 1 September, speed dating sessions with pre-matched suppliers, a digital subscription to Asiafruit Magazine, and a complimentary pass to Fruit Logistica Berlin in February 2027.

Over 5,000 buyers expected in Hong Kong

Building on Asia Fruit Logistica 2025, the 2026 edition is targeting over 5,000 international buyers to meet in Hong Kong. This buyer network spans Greater China, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, connecting exhibitors with decision-makers from retail, import, and wholesale sectors.

© Asia Fruit Logistica

With exhibitors confirmed from more than 30 countries, the 2026 show floor will include suppliers covering fresh produce, machinery and technology, logistics and cold chain, packaging, and agritech.

Buyers can register now by selecting "Buyer Registration" to access complimentary tickets and secure a placement in the upcoming matchmaking system.

Trade visitors who do not qualify for buyer registration can purchase tickets online at early bird rates — USD 40 for a one-day pass or USD 60 for all three days (compared to USD 60 and USD 100 onsite).

© Asia Fruit LogisticaFor more information:

Asia Fruit Logistica

Tel: +662 941 4600

Email: [email protected]

www.asiafruitlogistica.com