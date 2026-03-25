Spring Policy Summit to feature USMCA roundup

The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) announced one of the featured sessions for its upcoming Annual Spring Policy Summit on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Tubac Resort. Attendees will hear from trade experts during the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) Roundup, a timely discussion focused on the future of North American trade and its implications for fresh produce.

The session is expected to feature Ron Lemaire, president of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association; former Congressman Kevin Brady, and former chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. The discussion will be moderated by FPAA.

As stakeholders across the produce supply chain prepare for continued policy uncertainty and the eventual review of the USMCA, the session will examine the broader trade environment and what future developments could mean for agricultural trade, market access, and regional competitiveness.

© Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

The USMCA Roundup session is one of several discussions planned for this year's Summit. Additional program highlights include a Keynote Luncheon with CBP commissioner Rodney Scott (invited); a border infrastructure panel featuring Jesus Valdez, Santa Cruz county manager, Josh Rubin, chairman of the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority, and FPAA president Lance Jungmeyer; and a USDA/AMS Listening Session with Steve Eguino, assistant branch chief at USDA Agricultural Marketing Service and Sammy Gonzalez of USDA Market News.

Additional sessions will address innovations in SPS inspections and the growing conversation around Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQs) and their potential impact on produce trade.

"Trade policy continues to shape the operating environment for our members in very real ways," said FPAA president Lance Jungmeyer. "Bringing together experienced leaders to discuss USMCA and related issues helps ensure our industry is informed, engaged, and prepared for what lies ahead."

FPAA's Spring Policy Summit is designed to provide members and stakeholders with direct access to policymakers, regulators, and industry experts while fostering meaningful dialogue around the issues most affecting cross-border produce trade.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available, including Presenting Sponsor, Policy Session Sponsors, Networking Sponsors, and Advocacy Sponsors. For sponsorship information, contact Saul Macias at [email protected].

For more information:

Lance Jungmeyer

Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

[email protected]

Allison Moore

Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

[email protected]

www.thefpaa.com