Speakers announced for Southeast Asia fresh produce meet-up in Bangkok

Asia Fruit Logistica has announced the first round of speakers for its Southeast Asia Meet Up, taking place on 18-19 May 2026 at the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok.

The conference and networking event brings together senior decision-makers from Southeast Asia and other regions for a program of talks and discussions on fresh produce markets.

Carlo Magni, global consumer insights director at Forward Insight & Strategy, will present an analysis of consumer drivers and attitudes across key markets and outline how innovation and branding can be applied. A panel of retail executives and suppliers will discuss shopper trends, market developments, and category strategies. Speakers include Gunn Vitidphapatumrong, commercial associate director for imported fruits and vegetables at CP AXTRA; Sam White, Thailand country manager at T&G South East Asia; and Jose Vottero, managing director of Fresh Fruit-X.

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Digital marketing and online channels are expanding across Southeast Asia. Ryan Molloy, CEO of Redfern Digital, will present an overview of the digital and retail landscape for fresh produce in the region, outlining developments linked to consumer behaviour and the growth of e-commerce and social commerce.

Latin American suppliers are also expanding their presence in Southeast Asia. Chile and Peru are working to diversify exports beyond China, supported by shipping and logistics developments. Erick Aponte, trade commissioner/director of the Peruvian Trade Commission (PromPerú) for ASEAN, and Gonzalo Matamala Ortiz, general manager of Asia for Frutura, will discuss these developments and their potential impact on import markets.

The program also includes sessions on tropical fruit production and the development of the berry sector in Southeast Asia.

The event includes a conference program, networking breaks, and a business lunch, alongside opportunities for meetings between participants.

Ahead of the conference, the AFL Fresh Produce Golf Cup 2026 will take place on 17 May. On 19 May, a study tour will include visits to Talaad Thai wholesale market, Makro, and retail chains Tops and Lotus's, providing an overview of the fresh produce supply chain from wholesale to retail.

Early bird trade visitor passes are available until 27 March and include access to the conference program, networking breaks and lunch, optional participation in delegate tours on 19 May, and meetings with industry participants.

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