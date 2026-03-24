Round table at Macfrut 2026 to address challenges and opportunities in Italian greenhouse cultivation

During Macfrut 2026, Europrogress will organize a round table focusing on Italian greenhouse cultivation, as part of the Fruit & Veg Professional Show.

The session will address one of the key strategic topics for the sector: the challenges and opportunities facing greenhouse production in Italy, and the role innovation can play in improving competitiveness and profitability.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, from 16:30 to 17:30 at the Tomato Arena (Hall D1) at the Rimini Expo Centre. Seating capacity is limited to 60 participants.

© Europrogress

The round table will feature contributions from field technicians active in the main Italian production areas, offering insights into current operational challenges and future developments.

Following this, Dr. Esteban Romero Baeza will present data-driven solutions, highlighting technologies and tools that are already established and applicable within the Italian greenhouse sector.

The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Silvio Fritegotto and will include an interactive Q&A session with the audience.

The event is aimed at professionals involved in protected cultivation and offers an opportunity to exchange knowledge and explore practical solutions within the sector.

For more information:

Samantha Morselli

Europrogress

Via per Concordia n.20

41037, Mirandola (MO)

(+39) 0535 26090

[email protected]

www.europrogress.it