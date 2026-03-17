Anove discusses the future of the EU's varietal protection system

On Thursday, the National Association of Plant Breeders (ANOVE) held a conference titled "Innovation and the future of the plant variety protection system in the EU." The event was attended by Fepex president Cecilio Peregrín, who highlighted the need for a regulatory framework that promotes investment in plant breeding while ensuring viability and reasonable access for producers.

Varietal improvement has played a crucial role in recent decades, leading to varieties that are more resistant to pests and diseases, better adapted to water stress, more productive, and aligned with market demands, Peregrín stated.

He also explained that the varietal protection system in Europe is based on three main pillars, which can be represented as a triangle. At one corner are the producers - the most numerous - those who assume the production risk each season and those who turn innovation into food, export, and economic value.

At another corner are the breeders who dedicate years to research, develop new varieties, and take on technological risks. The third corner features the system for conserving plant genetic resources, including germplasm banks with seeds, living collections, or in vitro materials. If any of these corners weaken, the entire system loses its balance. The failure of one affects the whole; without breeders, new varieties won't be developed, and without growers, there is no practical application or economic benefit.

Therefore, Fepex believes that the discussion on the future of the EU protection system should be approached with a balanced viewpoint. It should promote a framework that encourages investment in plant breeding, effectively fights against illegal use of plant material, and simultaneously ensures viability and reasonable access for growers.

Other conference speakers included officials from the Community Plant Variety Office (CPVO), the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Agri-Food Cooperatives of Spain, ASAJA, and seed companies.

Antonio Villarroel, General Director of ANOVE, highlighted Spain's role as a top global research center in plant breeding.

Source: www.fepex.es