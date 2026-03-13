"Mumbai’s trade hub to host pavilions from 20+ countries at Fresh India Show"

Fresh India Show 2026 is lining up an array of international pavilions from over 20 countries, reflecting the growing global interest in India's fresh produce market and trade, says M B Naqvi, CEO and Chief Coordinator. "Abrafrutas steps up as our diamond partner with a South American avocado pavilion, alongside Garden of Europe, also a diamond partner, displaying premium apples from Poland and Greece. Vietnam's Comex Farms joins as co-partner, while Mexico's FD Berries, Washington Apple, Tanzania Hass growers, and other international exhibitors complete the global roster."

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Naqvi highlights regional signatures across these pavilions, with each area showcasing its hallmark crops: "European representatives will present their apples, berries, and stone fruits, while Mediterranean exporters will focus on kiwifruit, citrus, and table grapes. The Middle East will push dates and specialty items, and Southeast Asia will showcase dragon fruit, mangosteen, durian," he explains. India will match these with grapes, bananas, mangoes, onions, pomegranates, vegetables like okra, chillies, ginger, and corn, among others.

"This really is a two-way street," Naqvi emphasizes, when asked about the expo dynamics at play. "Global companies see India's booming retail and foodservice sectors as their entry point into a massive market, while Indian exporters are targeting overseas collaborations to scale up. This balance paves the way for real partnerships." The show's location offers added value as Mumbai acts as India's import-export nerve center, just steps from Vashi APMC, Asia's largest fruit wholesale market. "Vashi APMC naturally pulls in importers scouting seasonal supply, local growers meeting international buyers, and all the supporting players from cold-chain firms, tech and substrate suppliers, seed companies, and logistics experts," he adds.

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This edition also leans into export infrastructure, which Naqvi sees as critical for India's next leap. "Cold-chain logistics, pack-house upgrades, quality systems, hydroponics, precision agriculture have evolved considerably, all geared to cut wastage and penetrate new markets. Buyer-seller meetups will, in turn, put foreign exporters directly in front of Indian retail chains and distributors." Adding to the momentum, the new FIS Awards Programme for 2026 spotlights wins across the supply chain, covering product innovation, post-harvest tech, packaging, logistics, export success, and retail advances. "Exhibitors nominate their entries, and an international jury will pick the winners, creating visibility for what's working to build stronger supply lines," Naqvi mentions.

Naqvi wraps up: "Registrations are coming in from across key exporting regions, with national pavilions highlighting regional strengths. That momentum carries right into the conference sessions and awards judging, where we'll hear from global experts weighing in on trends, technologies, and produce innovations. India consumes and exports more premium fruit now, but supply chains lag in efficiency. This event aims to bridge that gap."



For more information:

M B Naqvi

Media Today Group

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